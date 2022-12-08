Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Trading Down 0.2%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 37,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 50,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Osiris Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,328,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,988,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Osiris Acquisition Company Profile

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

