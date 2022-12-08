OriginTrail Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $65.61 million and approximately $775,719.87 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

