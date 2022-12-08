Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Director Sells $20,434.32 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 3,636 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,434.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,831 shares in the company, valued at $527,330.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Origin Materials alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 10,989 shares of Origin Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $61,648.29.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 48,000 shares of Origin Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $291,840.00.

Origin Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

ORGN stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $782.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 23.03, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.