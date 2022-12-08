Optimism Self Reported Market Cap Tops $233.21 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00006306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $233.21 million and $56.61 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001990 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00508826 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.78 or 0.30414046 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
