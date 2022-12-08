Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Opthea from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
Opthea Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of OPT opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. Opthea has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $8.50.
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
