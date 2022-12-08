Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Opthea from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Opthea Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of OPT opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. Opthea has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Opthea

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Opthea worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

