Ontology Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $155.53 million and approximately $14.90 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,229.32 or 0.07306329 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00035364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00078576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024738 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.