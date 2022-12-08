OmniaVerse Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $232,052.02 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

