Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $2.13 Million Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 239,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 10,513.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,160,000 after buying an additional 10,639,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 215.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 696,057 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $26,910,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth about $5,673,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth about $3,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of FRO stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.23. Frontline Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

