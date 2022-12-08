Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 872 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,747 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.09% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMR opened at $161.76 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.07.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). The company had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $5.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

