Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 282,865 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 282,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.07% of GoodRx at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $868,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth $247,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 147.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 29.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GDRX opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $42.87.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
