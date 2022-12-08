Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.83 Million in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,738 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,625 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 73,237 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,788 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,306 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.28. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.