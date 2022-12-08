Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.77 Million in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.07% of EngageSmart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EngageSmart by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EngageSmart by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart Price Performance

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $731,460 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Stories

