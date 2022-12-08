Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,655 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Eastern Bankshares worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 33.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 34.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 176.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 58,554 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $660,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBC shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

