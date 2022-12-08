Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,406,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,310,000 after buying an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 28.5% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,500 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 70.0% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

SRCL stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

