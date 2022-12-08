NU (NYSE:NU) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.
NU Price Performance
NU stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NU has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NU (NU)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.