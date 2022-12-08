NU (NYSE:NU) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NU (NYSE:NUGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

NU stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NU has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 4.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in NU by 21.7% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in NU by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NU by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

