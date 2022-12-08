NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.54 and last traded at $81.31. 8,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 482,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity at NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,859 over the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth $208,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth $6,974,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 61.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.