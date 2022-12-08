Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.02-$3.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $857.00 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $851.65 million. Novanta also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.74 EPS.
Novanta Stock Performance
Shares of Novanta stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,671. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.11. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novanta during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Novanta by 227.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.