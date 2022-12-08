Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.02-$3.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $857.00 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $851.65 million. Novanta also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.74 EPS.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,671. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.11. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,854,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,051. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novanta during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Novanta by 227.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

