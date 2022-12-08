Northland Securities Boosts ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Price Target to $9.50

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ReneSola from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.13.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola Price Performance

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $312.18 million, a PE ratio of -465.00 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReneSola

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 million. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 294.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 44,786 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 38.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.