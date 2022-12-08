NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.11

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $1.19. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 125,085 shares traded.

NightHawk Biosciences Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of NightHawk Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $160,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NightHawk Biosciences

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

