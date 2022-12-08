NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.57.

Several research analysts have commented on NFI shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFI opened at C$9.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$715.93 million and a P/E ratio of -10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$8.67 and a 12-month high of C$21.61.

NFI Group Dividend Announcement

About NFI Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is -32.83%.

(Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Featured Articles

