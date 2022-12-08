Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Trading Down 20.9%

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 20.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 1,255 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXFNF shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

Next Fifteen Communications Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.