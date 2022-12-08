NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Up 10%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 160,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

NexOptic Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$17.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.

Further Reading

