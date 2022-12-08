Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0024 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $80.78 million and approximately $903,605.45 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,823.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00447299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022483 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00857980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00111606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00646499 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00241204 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

