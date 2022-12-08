Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 7,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 8,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

NOPMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

