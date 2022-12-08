Needham & Company LLC Boosts Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $173.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $149.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $139.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.25. Masimo has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $299.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

