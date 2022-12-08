NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $75.01 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00009887 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $75.01 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00077941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00056861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025078 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005024 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,944,237 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 834,944,237 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.67832439 USD and is down -5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $93,877,956.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

