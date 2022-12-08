nCino (NCNO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/2/2022 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $30.00.
- 12/2/2022 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $35.00.
- 12/1/2022 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2022 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2022 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2022 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2022 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $35.00.
- 11/2/2022 – nCino had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/31/2022 – nCino is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
nCino Trading Up 4.2 %
NCNO traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.49. 8,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,909. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $58.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $670,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,005 shares of company stock worth $527,079 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.