nCino (NCNO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/2/2022 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $30.00.

12/2/2022 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $35.00.

12/1/2022 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $35.00.

11/2/2022 – nCino had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2022 – nCino is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2022 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

nCino Trading Up 4.2 %

NCNO traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.49. 8,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,909. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $58.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Get nCino Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $670,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,005 shares of company stock worth $527,079 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 69.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.