Navcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,968.10 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $1,968.10 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00121548 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00223985 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00056194 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,018,282 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.