Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.34

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $5.51. Natuzzi shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 5,226 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

