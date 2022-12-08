National Bank Financial Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$90.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLMAF. TD Securities upped their price target on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLMAF traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.68. 4,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $64.21.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.