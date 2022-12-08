NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 181.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $459,000.

NanoString Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

About NanoString Technologies

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $329.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.