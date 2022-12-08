MUSE ENT NFT Price Down 48% Over Last Week (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 48% against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $135.00 million and approximately $3,147.21 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.17998511 USD and is down -14.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,857.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

