Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target Raised to €350.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €330.00 ($347.37) to €350.00 ($368.42) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($254.74) to €246.00 ($258.95) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($255.79) to €290.00 ($305.26) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($322.11) to €316.00 ($332.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.88.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MURGY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.