MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Shares Down 0.7%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 80,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 44,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

MTN Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

