M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $165.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.45. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

