Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 120 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,811,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,161,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, reaching $238.38. 76,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,542. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.18 and a 200 day moving average of $236.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Morningstar by 866.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Morningstar by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after purchasing an additional 157,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

