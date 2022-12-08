Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 120 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,811,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,161,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Morningstar Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, reaching $238.38. 76,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,542. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.18 and a 200 day moving average of $236.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 1.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.