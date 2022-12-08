Morgan Stanley Downgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to Equal Weight

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.35.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

