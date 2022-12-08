Morgan Stanley Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $260.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.29.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $248.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.69 and its 200 day moving average is $243.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 15.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dollar General by 22.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 245,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,796,000 after purchasing an additional 44,924 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.