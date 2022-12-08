Morgan Stanley Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $445.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $512.60.
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $480.05 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $480.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
