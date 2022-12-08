Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.43.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $244.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.