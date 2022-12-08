Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.50.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $65.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

