Monique S. Matheson Sells 10,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,187,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

