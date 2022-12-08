Monero (XMR) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $144.71 or 0.00860050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.64 billion and $62.45 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,825.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00447170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022480 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00111489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00646484 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00241760 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00260983 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,210,713 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

