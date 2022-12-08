MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.12

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.16), with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.13 ($0.16).

MJ Hudson Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.95. The firm has a market cap of £26.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.04.

About MJ Hudson Group

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

