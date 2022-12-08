Mizuho Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $40.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.91. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.