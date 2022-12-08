Mizuho Raises Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $64.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Realty Income Stock Up 1.4 %
O opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
