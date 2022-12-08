Mizuho Raises Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $64.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

O opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after acquiring an additional 736,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,464 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

