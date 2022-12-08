Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.20

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $13.71. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 54,600 shares.

Mitsubishi Estate Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.