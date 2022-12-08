Mirror Protocol Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $10.27 million and $6.17 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

