Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 69,249 shares.The stock last traded at $56.65 and had previously closed at $55.90.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $615.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 127.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

