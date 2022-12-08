Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 69,249 shares.The stock last traded at $56.65 and had previously closed at $55.90.
Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $615.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.