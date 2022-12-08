Metadium Price Tops $0.0237 on Major Exchanges (META)

Metadium (META) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $39.94 million and approximately $714,252.13 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metadium has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Metadium Coin Profile
Metadium was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.
